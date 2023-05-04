WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – It was the Brennan Eager show all night long, the junior southpaw logged a complete game one hit, one run, nine strikeout performance in game one of the series. He dominated hitters with a mix of his fastball and changeup.

“Oh, I had every pitch on today… I mean my fastball was there all game. At the end I got a little antsy, trying to strike everyone out, I calmed down at the end and I had that changeup and curveball working all game and it was part of my success, having those pitches on,” Eager said following the win on Thursday night.

With West Monroe up 2-1, Tyler Roark absolutely unloads on a pitch, a deep drive over the right field wall and into the West Monroe night, the Rebels go on to win 5-1 in game one of the series. Game two and an, if necessary, game three is Friday.