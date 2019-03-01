Beast of the Week - LaDamien Bradford

JONESOBORO, La - Our next Beast of the Week goes out to one of the top players in the state. Jonesboro-Hodge's LaDamien Bradford was been on a mission this year and added another impressive preformance to his resume on Tuesday night. The junior guard helped lead the Tigers past Plain Dealing in the second round of the LHSAA State Tournament after he poured in 27 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks.