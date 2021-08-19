Beast of the Week: Khloe Gorman gets enlisted on heart transplant list | “I always wanted to run track; I love running but I’ve never really been able to.”

“We are actually back at it again with another episode of Beast of the Week. Of course it’s Miro’s the exlcusive sponsor for Beast of the Week. And this week the Beast of the Week is going to go to a young lady who has been through so much. She is a beast in life. She actually has just been enlisted on the heart transplant list. Chloe you ready to tell your story?

“I am”, says Khloe Gorman

So I know a lot of people don’t know just your condition, what you have been through physically over the last few months, weeks, and of course over the years. Just give the people at home a little background story”, says Jesse Davis.

So whenever I was 10 I was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and at the beginning of the year I started to see a transplant team after having COVID last fall. I officially got listed for the transplant on August 10th and July 20th and 21st I had my full evaluation so it was like 18 appointments in 2 days. 48 tubes of blood, big evaluation process. So now I’m waiting to get a new heart put in my chest,” says Gorman.

“To get that phone call that your name was officially on the list, like what emotions were going through at the time”, says Davis.

“Like sad but happy at the same time, because now that I’m enlisted I can get the call at any minute and have to leave everything to go to surgery. I have a dog at home and you know family. Whenever I leave I won’t be back home for at least 4 months. I have to be in New Orleans for a really long time for recovery.”

You wanted to play sports growing up in high school. What sports did you want to play?

“I always wanted to run track; I love running but I’ve never really been able to. So I used to go for a little jog but it’s really all I can do. Not even a mile. I like cheer, but you know not in the near future.”

“You know people didn’t know like the importance of you like having this heart; it’s not just any situation like this is different like you need this heart. Like you have to have it. Can you kind the people on why you need this heart.”

“Really if I don’t get the transplant soon, probably within the next year, I’m pretty much going to be bed bound. If not just die one day from sudden cardiac arrest. It’s really bad like my heart condition has gotten to the final stages. My lungs have gotten weak and it’s gotten to the point that it has effected me breathing even just walking a little bit. I can’t go upstairs anymore. A lot of times when we go out in public I have to use a wheel chair because I can’t stand to walk I can’t breathe. So if I don’t get the transplant then I’m probably just going to die”, says Gorman.