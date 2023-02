WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Bayou Jamb Baseball is back and fans will be celebrating the day with high school baseball matchups that will have teams such as the Ouachita Christian Eagles, Neville Tigers, Ouachita Lions, Ruston Wildcats, West Monroe Rebels, and West Ouachita Chiefs. The event will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Shelby Aulds Field in West Monroe, La.

For tickets and more information, be sure to visit bayoujamb.com.