WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 25, 2023, the 17th year of Bayou Jamb will take place, hosting approximately seven games and 14 area football teams on Don Shows Field inside Rebel Stadium for the preseason football jamboree. According to officials, each team will have the opportunity to compete in two 15-minute half series to take home bragging rights.

The following schools will participate in the event:

Evangel High School

Ouachita High School

Ruston High School

West Monroe High School

Red River High School

D’Arbonne Woods Charter School

Jonesboro Hodge High School

St. Frederick High School

Mangham High School

Cedar Creek High School

Jena High School

Ouachita Christian High School

Many High School

Oak Grove High School

We are excited to kick off the football season by hosting this area’s top football talent at West Monroe High School in Rebel Stadium for 2023. We have changed the game day line-up and added a couple of new school matchups to the jamboree that we are excited about. Most noticeably, we have changed the location of the event. Choosing a venue for a sporting event of this magnitude is one of the most important decisions we make. Everything from facility access, football schedules, campus events, parking, venue layout, catering, and fan experience impacts the decision. While we maintain the right and look to host the Bayou Jamb on a collegiate campus again in the future, the City of West Monroe and West Monroe High School has all the ideal qualities in terms of facilities, location, environment, and amenities for the Bayou Jamb to be a success. Our goal is to create enthusiasm and excitement for all our stakeholders – student-athletes, coaches, schools, fans, and communities. This goal reflects our growth, our purpose, our core values, and our culture of shared success at any venue. Patti Thurmon, Owner of Bayou Jamb, LLC

