Bastrop Belles All-Star team headed to Dixie World Series in South Carolina

Northeast Louisiana will have representation at the upcoming Dixie World Series, in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

The Bastrop Belles All-Star team earned a spot in the tournament. They’re one of 10 teams that will represent squads from across the Southeast.

The group needs the public’s help in order to cover cost of travel and other expenses. Checks can be made out to: Morehouse Dixie Girls Softball, 202 East Jefferson Avenue, Bastrop, Louisiana 71220. According to the group’s Facebook page, they can be reached by phone at 318-331-1680.

