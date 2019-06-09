Bastrop alum Isaiah Graham talks about returning home to play for Louisiana Tech

In 2016, Bastrop wide receiver Isaiah Graham made his collegiate choice.

He picked TCU over 16 other schools, including Louisiana Tech.

The former Ram announced in January 2018, he’s returning home to play for the Bulldogs.

After a year off, per NCAA rules, Graham is finally able to play football.

He’s expected to have an immediate impact in 2019.

Graham was present at the Bulldogs’ MedCamps community service event this week.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian asked him about the long layoff from playing football.

