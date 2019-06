Baseball and Grambling legend recently returned home from Omaha.

The American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of famer treks to the Midwest annually for the College World Series. For over 30 years, he’s hosted baseball clinics each June.

Previously, he’s spent almost 20 years as a director for NCAA Regional and Super Regional tournaments.

NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian caught up with Coach Ellis to get his predictions for the series between Michigan and Vanderbilt.