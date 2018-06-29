Arkansas Falls Short to Oregon State in College World Series Final

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Arkansas falls 5-0 to Oregon State in the deciding game in the College World Series final.

Beavers pitcher Kevin Abel threw a complete game shutout.

Abel struck out 10 batters, and retired the final 20 hitters of the contest.

The Razorbacks end their season 48-21 overall.

