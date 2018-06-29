Arkansas Falls Short to Oregon State in College World Series Final
Arkansas falls 5-0 to Oregon State in the deciding game in the College World Series final.
Beavers pitcher Kevin Abel threw a complete game shutout.
Abel struck out 10 batters, and retired the final 20 hitters of the contest.
The Razorbacks end their season 48-21 overall.
Stick with NBC 10 Sports on Thursday and Friday for complete coverage of the Hogs.
