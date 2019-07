Three Dixie Youth teams from West Monroe are still alive in various tournaments.

The 8U team, coached by Brian Criswell defeated Bossier City 10-0. They’ll play Sabine Parish at 9 a.m. and Jena at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The 7U squad won twice. They defeated Benton 19-4. And, Grant, 12-8. The 7U team plays at 6:30.

The 6U group won 18-17.