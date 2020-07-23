Local 10-year old is a corn hole sensation

We are fortunate to have great athletes in our backyard in Northeast Louisiana/Southeast Arkansas.

Tuesday night, we were introduced to 10-year old Eian Cripps. And, he’s the next big thing in the sport of cornhole.

Cripps, along with dozens of others, take part in corn hole matches each Tuesday at “The Hub” in downtown Monroe.

Soon, the 10-year old is set to take part in the American Cornhole League’s ‘Pro Invitational Tournament.’

If Cripps is successful during that tournament, he will have the chance to compete professionally.

The young cornhole star was asked where his love of the sport originated from,

“It comes from my uncles, ” says Cripps. “They started to play around in the backyard. I picked it up, and I started throwing. It’s just like real active. Keeps me in shape, and it’s real fun.”