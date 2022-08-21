It’s the script Hollywood can’t even write. From the Friday night lights at Bill Ruple Stadium, to becoming the 2022 USFL Most Valuable Player, KaVontae Turpin’s journey is still being written.

The latest chapter took place in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

With the Cowboys down 3-0, Turpin turned on the jets and raced 98 yards for a kick return, giving Dallas a 7-3 advantage.

Turpin’s second sighting came with just under a minute remaining in the first half of play. The Monroe native sprinted through the Chargers’ special teams, en route to a 86 yard punt return, giving the Cowboys a 22-10 lead.

With the win, the Cowboys earn their first preseason road victory, since defeating the Oakland Raiders in 2012.

” … I just felt like, ‘Speed kills,'” says Turpin. “Just used my speed to take advantage of blockers, they way they’ll block. They just felt good in our special teams. Kickoff return was easier. All I had to do was weave. The second one, the punt return, I did a couple of moves … try to show everyone what I can stick and move. Trying to show everyone what I can do. I’ll just say I had a blessed night. Can’t do anything but thank God for the blessing that he gave me and opportunity he gave me to come here and show what I can do.”