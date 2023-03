Lincoln Prep will battle for another state championship.

The No. 2 seeded Panthers from Division IV defeats No. 3 Crescent City, 62-56 in overtime from Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

This will be the team’s first appearance in the title game since 2020.

Saturday at noon, Antonio Hudson’s team will face No. 1 Northwood-Lena.

The program looks to win its eight championship all-time, and the first since 1992.