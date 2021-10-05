Lincoln Prep football forced to play all road games – once again

RAYVILLE,La(KTVE/KARD)--One Rayville resident says he's dealing with a property issue that the town won't fix.

Rayville resident Paul VanBuren says an abandoned home behind his house is becoming a breeding ground for mice, roaches, and snakes. VanBuren says he's reached out to elected officials about fixing this problem, but he has not received a solution.

Paul VanBuren, "Well, we are concerned about the way it's bringing the neighborhood down and then all the rodents and snakes and stuff that comes from this property and it makes the whole neighborhood look bad. We all have to live in this neighborhood, and this is all our town and the way the neighborhood look is a reflection on how we carry ourselves."

Mayor of Rayville, Harry Lewis says he wasn't contacted about this issue nor was he aware of this problem. Mr. Lewis met with Mr. VanBuren and I at the property to discuss this issue. Mayor Lewis says he knows the property owner and he assures Mr. VanBuren that the area will be cleaned as soon as possible.