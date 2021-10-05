Lincoln Prep football forced to play all road games – once again

Well, once again Lincoln Prep High School’s football team has been playing all games on the road, to date during the 2021 season.

Last year, we were the only media outlet to shine a light on the Panthers’ road journey. Thanks to a desegreation lawsuit, the Panthers have yet to play a home game.

The desegreation lawsuit permits schools such as Lincoln Prep to have a certain number of caucasian students. Until those numbers are met, the Panthers were no longer able to play at Grambling’s Eddie Robinson Stadium.

