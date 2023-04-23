WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The LHSAA Softball playoff continues with the conclusion of the Quarterfinal round. Watch the video above of the teams from North Louisiana who have advanced to the semifinals.
Don't Miss
Breville toaster ovens with a convection function can cook food up to 30% faster than those without.
May 01 2023 08:20 am
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>