MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— If you’re Millennial, then you may know the Infamous line from the movie Love and Basketball, Offense sells tickets, Defense wins games. On the gridiron in 2023, the Wossman Wildcats have implemented a new structure which has resulted in them entering week 8 with only one loss on the season. While under second-year Head Coach Terence Cahee and Defensive Coordinator Gregory Boxley, the team continues to build its momentum with a turnaround season at play. The Wildcats prep for a 3A District contest which will put them to the test come Friday night.
Inside the Numbers:
- Entering Week 8, According to Maxpreps.com Wossman’s record is 6-1 Overall and 3-0 in District play.
- Wossman is 3-0 at home while 0-1 on the road.
- Wossman’s defense has held three of their opponents to zero points this season.
- In Week 4, Wossman vs. Calvary Baptist, the wildcats held the Cavaliers to 21 points. It was Calvary Baptist’s lowest-scoring game in 2023.
- Wossman’s defense is ranked top 10 in the state for the LHSAA Fall 2023 season.
Up Next:
Wossman will gear up and head on the road to 165 North to face the Bastrop Rams at Bastrop High School on Friday, October 20th with kickoff at 7 PM.