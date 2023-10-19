MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— If you’re Millennial, then you may know the Infamous line from the movie Love and Basketball, Offense sells tickets, Defense wins games. On the gridiron in 2023, the Wossman Wildcats have implemented a new structure which has resulted in them entering week 8 with only one loss on the season. While under second-year Head Coach Terence Cahee and Defensive Coordinator Gregory Boxley, the team continues to build its momentum with a turnaround season at play. The Wildcats prep for a 3A District contest which will put them to the test come Friday night.

Inside the Numbers:

Entering Week 8, According to Maxpreps.com Wossman’s record is 6-1 Overall and 3-0 in District play.

Wossman is 3-0 at home while 0-1 on the road.

Wossman’s defense has held three of their opponents to zero points this season.

In Week 4, Wossman vs. Calvary Baptist, the wildcats held the Cavaliers to 21 points. It was Calvary Baptist’s lowest-scoring game in 2023.

Wossman’s defense is ranked top 10 in the state for the LHSAA Fall 2023 season.

Up Next:

Wossman will gear up and head on the road to 165 North to face the Bastrop Rams at Bastrop High School on Friday, October 20th with kickoff at 7 PM.