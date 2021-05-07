LHSAA baseball playoffs continue | West Monroe & OCS roll over opponents

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden insists an unexpected slowdown in companies' hiring is clear new proof the U.S. needs the multitrillion-dollar federal boost he's pushing. But his sales effort is challenged by critics who say Friday's jobless figures show his earlier aid legislation — successfully rushed through Congress — is actually doing more harm than good.

Biden's promised economic comeback hardly stalled on Friday. But it seemed to sputter a bit with a report that found merely modest April job gains of 266,000 and complicated his new $4 trillion push for infrastructure, education and children.