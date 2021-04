WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- The 2021 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Tennis Championship tournament will be held in Monroe this year. Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host the event April 26-30.

“We are excited to host the LHSAA State Tennis tournament in Monroe-West Monroe. We will welcome over 1,000 athletes, coaches, and parents to our community for a week of tennis. We look forward to showing off the Twin Cities” Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales said.