Game Recap by: Grambling State Athletics 11/2/2023 | Women’s Soccer | Box Score

PRAIRIE VIEW. Texas | Freshman forward Sophia Lezizidis had the big boot for Grambling State as the Tigers opened the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Women’s Soccer Tournament with a dominant 3-0 victory on eighth seed Alabama A&M on Thursday morning.



The London, Ontario native was a key component of a GSU offensive attack that fired 24 shots at AAMU, placing 19 of those on goal. The Grambling State defense was once again smothering, limiting opportunities, and holding the Bulldogs to three shots.



Grambling State improved top 13-4-4 on the year.



How It Happened

Grambling State jumped on top of Alabama A&M with a goal from freshman Sophia Lezizidis in the 20th minute. Naya Vialva and Beatriz Kretteis were credited with assists on the score.

Four minutes later, in the 24th minute, the Tigers drew a foul inside the penalty area, being awarded a penalty kick. Beatriz Kretteis converted the opportunity into GSU's second goal of the first half, making it 2-0.

Lezizidis cracked the scoreboard again in the second half, scoring her second goal of the contest in the 50th minute.



Inside the Numbers

Grambling State outshot Alabama A&M 24-3.

GSU held a 9-2 advantage on corner kicks.

AAMU committed 5 fouls. GSU was whistled for four.

Madison Covey-Taylor played 80 minutes in goal for GSU, making two saves. Aimee Benton entered the game with nine minutes remaining.

AAMU made 16 total saves.

Up Next

Grambling State, the top seed in the tournament, will take on the fourth seed Texas Southern in the semifinals on Thursday at 3 p.m.