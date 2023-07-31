RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— 400 kids from as young as four years old through the high school age group spent Saturday morning learning from former Grambling and professional baseball players of the game of baseball. Grambling Baseball Legend Wilbert Ellis host his annual baseball camp to continue instilling skills and enrichment to the younger generation.
Let’s play ball at the annual Wilbert Ellis Baseball Camp
