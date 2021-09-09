Less than a week after breakout game, Ruston’s Dyson Fields looks to wreak more havoc on opponents in 2021

We’re still taking a look back at the Week One, it was in area high school football.

Ruston running back, Dyson Fields, went toe-to-toe with Neville and their ground attack captain, AJ Allen.

In the loss to the Tigers, the Bearcats’ senior ended with 233 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was really intense, ” says Fields. “The crowd is into it, everybody was into it. AJ [Allen] would get the ball and score. And, I had to go back out there and have a long drive and back. So, it just kept going back and forth.”