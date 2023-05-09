Game Recap by Grambling State Athletics: Curtis Ford

GULFPORT, Miss. | It was a defensive battle to open Grambling States trip[ to the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament. Still, GSU used a three-run sixth inning to slip past Florida A&M 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon at the Gulfport Sportsplex.

The victory marked the first time Grambling State (31-20-1) won a SWAC Tournament game since the Tigers beat Jackson State to open the 2013 tourney.

GSU starting pitcher Dacia Richard (11-5) tossed a complete game, surrendering one run on six hits with two strikeouts.

At the plate, Grambling State scattered four hits but converted base runners in the runs late in the contest. However, GSU loaded the bases with no outs in the opening frame. The Tigers registered its first hit on the game in the fourth inning.

Tytianna Robinson went to 2-for-4 with pair of singles and an RBI. It was her RBI base hit in the sixth that broke the scoreless tie and gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Ta’Mya Johnson gave GSUs a two-run cushion with a perfectly placed RBI single through the right side of the infield.

The Tigers made it a 3-0 game when Anaiyah Fultz drew a bases-loaded walk.

FAMU (20-23) scored a run in the top of the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, but couldn’t score, securing the 3-1 win for the Tigers.

Lauryn Peppers (7-9) was charged with the loss for the Rattlers. She pitched six innings, allowing three runs on four hits. She also walked seven batters and struck out four.

Up Next

Grambling State awaits the winner of Tuesday night’s game between SWAC East No. 1 seed Alabama State and SWAC West No. 4 seed Alcorn State. GSU will take on the winner of that contest on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

