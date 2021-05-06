Landry Carter departs Madison Parish, named Head Football Coach at Delhi

After three seasons, Madison Parish High School and Head Football Coach, Landry Carter, parted ways in April.

Now, the former Grambling football star has landed elsewhere: Delhi. Carter takes over for Ramon Lusk, who served as voice of the Bears’ football team, while also serving as the team’s basketball coach. Lusk will return to leading Delhi hoops, exclusively.

Carter led the Jaguars to a first-round playoff appearance in 2020.

The McCall High School alum, and Tallulah native is ready for a new beginning with the Bears.

“…I actually reached out to [Ramon Lusk], nobody reached out to me, in lieu of everything that was going on at Madison, ” says Carter. “Just looking at a few options. And, Delhi was one of them.”