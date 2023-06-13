The Lafayette High Mighty Lions don’t look so mighty, as of this moment.

With no Baseball coach, due to Sam Tulli well-deserved retirement after 48 years and almost 900 wins. Tulli, provided a standard of excellence for the baseball program and he guided many of his players into the D1 ranks of college baseball.

Now you can add on, a vacancy in the spot of head coach on the football team.

First reported by KLFY Sports, on Wednesday, Cedric Figaro stepped down as the Lions head coach after three seasons. Figaro, put together some talented teams, but could only muster a 16-14 record in his time at Lafayette High.

As for his next move, Jacarde Carter gains a key assistant at Northside High School, as Figaro plans to join the Vikings for the coming 2023 season.

The Lions are currently looking for a new head football coach, and a new baseball coach, as well.