WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Women’s basketball returns to Ruston for Thursday night’s matchup with Conference USA mate UAB Blazers inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Lady Techsters look to bounce back from the 68-50 loss to Middle Tennessee last weekend. The ladies put on one of their best quarter performances of the season holding the blue Raiders scoreless on a 0-7 shooting over the first five and half minutes of the game.

Going into Thursday’s contest, the Lady Techsters are 8-1 this season when they score over 68 points. According to ESPN.com the Lady Techsters hit 78.1 percent of their free throws as a team, the second-best mark in the C-USA and 13th-best in the country.

Keiunna passes Pam Gant for No. 14 on the all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/1Ds1lt5fJL — Lady Techsters (@LATechWBB) January 21, 2023

Kieunna Walker for the Lady Techsters has scored in double figures for the 13 games and Anna Larr Roberson crossover into the 700 rebound club.

Just a girl from Ruston. With 700 career rebounds. pic.twitter.com/t9s6fIjS7y — Lady Techsters (@LATechWBB) January 21, 2023

Saturday’s matchup will be the 18th overall meeting between Lady Techsters and UAB Blazers Hoops. According to LaTechSports.com, The series is relatively young, only beginning during the 2013- 14 season. UAB took four of the first six before Tech won back-to-back, followed by the Blazer’s two-game sweep over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. UAB’s last win was during 2019-20 in Ruston (71-51).

Records to be on the lookout for during Thursday’s contest. The Lady Techsters are one game away from reaching the program’s 600th all-time win at home, including games played in Memorial Gymnasium and the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tip-off is set for Thursday, Jan 26th. at 6:00 p.m. The game can be seen on CUSA.TV.