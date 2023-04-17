WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lady Techsters softball displayed strong pitching and defense in the field as La Tech completed a three-game sweep versus UT-San Antonio. Techsters Allie Floyd and Emma Hutchinson combined for five strikeouts and a 10th-inning walk-off sacrifice fly from Kylie Neel, the Louisiana Tech Softball team defeated UTSA, 1-0 at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field on Sunday afternoon.
According to LaTechSports.com La Tech did not allow a run all weekend in its 24 innings pitched against a UTSA team that entered the series having only been shut out three times all season.
La Tech is now 8-7 in conference play. The Lady Techsters sit a half-game back
of Western Kentucky in sixth place in the Conference USA standings.