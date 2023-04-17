WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lady Techsters softball displayed strong pitching and defense in the field as La Tech completed a three-game sweep versus UT-San Antonio. Techsters Allie Floyd and Emma Hutchinson combined for five strikeouts and a 10th-inning walk-off sacrifice fly from Kylie Neel , the Louisiana Tech Softball team defeated UTSA, 1-0 at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field on Sunday afternoon.

Spinning it 🔥@AllieFloyd2022 picks up her third strikeout of the game on her way to another scoreless inning.



M4 | LA Tech 0, UTSA 0 #TICket26 pic.twitter.com/DQqQOgspZb — LA Tech Softball (@LATechSB) April 16, 2023

According to LaTechSports.com La Tech did not allow a run all weekend in its 24 innings pitched against a UTSA team that entered the series having only been shut out three times all season.

BUST OUT THE BROOMS 🧹



Kylie Neel walks it off with a sacrifice fly to centerfield as we sweep UTSA!#TICket26 pic.twitter.com/LhebUzu6PH — LA Tech Softball (@LATechSB) April 16, 2023

La Tech is now 8-7 in conference play. The Lady Techsters sit a half-game back

of Western Kentucky in sixth place in the Conference USA standings.