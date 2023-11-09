Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s still opening week for college basketball and Thursday the Louisiana Tech University Lady Techsters steam rolled their way to another blowout victory over Louisiana Christian University. The Lady Techsters did damage from the three-point line led by freshman guard Paris Guillory starting out 4-4 from three-point range playing as a key cog in the victory. The unstoppable force in the middle, Anna Larr Roberson also made her presence known with 15 points and five offensive rebounds, but it was the defense that led the way with 12 steals and sealed the 88-52 victory.

After the game Louisiana Tech University Women’s Basketball Coach Brooke Stoer talked about the spark the team received from the bench as they produced 41 points off the pine.

“The thing about Paris is that she could’ve started 0-4 and she was still going to take that fifth shot. You love that mentality and she’s kind of fearless and sometimes that’s great especially from a young player you don’t often see that, and we need that, and this group needs a little bit of that. Not being tentative or passive, she’s just aggressive and I think that energy feeds off of it. I’m not sure if she recognized what was going on she started 4-4 but like I said she could’ve gone 0-4 and she would’ve taken that fifth one but that’s what you want and then obviously autumn just providing a big spark off the bench for us on both ends of the floor and we need that,” said Stoer.

Roberson had a big impact on the box score and with her teammates after missing a lot of time last year due to injury. She talked about what it meant to give her teammates the boost they needed to forget about minor mishaps on the floor.

“If you make a mistake, you make a mistake. We all make mistakes on the court, but the good thing about basketball is that you can turn it around and keep going and get it back. You just can’t sit and dwell on it, and that’s what I kind of tell the girls, we can’t sit in our mistakes, so we just need to have a short-term memory and move on and keep playing. 41 points off the bench you said I like that. that’s what I like to see,” said Roberson.

The Lady Techsters will be off for 10 days before heading on the road to face a tough Texas Longhorn squad on November 19th.