WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Lady Techsters Softball continues to build its roster with the latest addition of third baseman claire raley, who transferred from Utah State.

The California native comes to Ruston after a stellar sophomore season with the Aggies.

Raley started all 41 games and posted a team-best .328 batting average with 44 hits, six walks, and 20 RBI in 134 at-bats.

She was ranked 7th for the Aggies softball record books in stolen bases with a career total of 29 plus 10th with single-season stolen bases with 18

She told LaTechSports.com “I chose Louisiana Tech because the community in Ruston is unmatched and I want to compete at a high level with this team and coaching staff,” Raley said.

Raley joins the Lady Techsters program and finished 13-11 in conference play and 34-24 overall during the 2023 season.