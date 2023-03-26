WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Softball got the ball rolling with timely hits to get a 3-1 lead over Middle Tennessee before a lightning delay would pause the game in the 5th inning. The contest gets delayed for nearly two hours at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field Sunday afternoon.

Lady Techsters and Blue Raiders resumed the contest to play the last two innings

to make it a full 7 inning game. La tech wins 4-1 in the series finale.

Six different Lady Techsters collected hits in the contest.

Kylie Neel led the way at the plate with a two-rbi single in the bottom of the first that gave Techsters a 2-1 lead.