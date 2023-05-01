WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana Tech Softball team could not contain Charlotte on the diamond. The Niners crossed home plate twice top of the 9th inning and retired all three Lady Techsters batters for a 3-1 victory Sunday afternoon inside Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.
Lady Techsters Softball drops weekend series to Charlotte 3-1 in extra innings on Senior Day
