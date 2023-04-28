RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Tech Softball team returned to Ruston for a three-game Conference USA series versus top-rank Charlotte inside Dr. Billy Bundrick Field on Friday night. Lady Techsters battled the 49ers from every angle on the diamond and dominated at the play to defeat Charlotte 4-3 in game one of the opening series.
