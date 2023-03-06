RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Softball performed strong pitching and defense, to defeat UMass Lowell (8-0, 6 inn.) and Houston Christian (1-0) to complete a four-game sweep of the LA Tech Invitational on Sunday afternoon at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.
Lady Techsters Softball completes weekend sweep defeat UMass Lowell and Houston Christian in Sunday’s Doubleheader
Posted:
Updated:
Don't Miss
Breville toaster ovens with a convection function can cook food up to 30% faster than those without.
March 13 2023 07:22 am
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>