RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) —

La tech softball continued its three-game home stand with game two saturday afternoon with the fiu golden panthers.

After coming off 3-2 win in Friday’s game one opener Lady Techsters came to bat at tigers park as the ladies answered in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Amanda Marissa had her 4th hit of the game a two run bomb to left field to have Techsters up 4-2 on the boards.

Sierra sacco’s infield single to shortstop scored two as a throwing error by the fiu shortstop allowed the second run to score.

Katelin Cooper also picked up two hits in the win as tech outhit FIU 11-5.