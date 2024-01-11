Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD)– It was a cold day in Ruston, La and it was cold night for The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters as they took on their toughest test yet going against the reigning Conference USA champion Middle Tennessee State University and fell short in overtime 64-61…

The Lady Techsters inability to slow down Anastasiia Boldyreva and Ta’Mia Scott for the Lady Raiders who combined for 52 points and 26 rebounds hindered the team all night.

The length of the Lady Techsters caused problems for the Lady Raiders down the stretch that led to the Lady Techsters closing the gap, but once overtime began the team went from shooting 42% in the fourth quarter to plummeting to 27% in the final period and breaking their five-game win streak. after the game coach Stoer said there’s definitely still work to be done.

“I thought we got some really good looks tonight they just didn’t go down. I thought we had a number of open threes and Silvia gets the offensive rebound tip in at the end, but just some little things didn’t go our way, but hats basketball. and I think right now in the league they’re the standard and we’re not far off,” said Stoer. “They are solid, they are the defending champs and experienced and our team will learn a lot from this. It stinks to lose and we’re not into moral victories and I’m not happy about that because our team is gutted but we’ll be better for that.”

The Lady Techsters will now head on the road for a matchup against Liberty for the first time since the move into Conference USA on Saturday at 1 P.M.