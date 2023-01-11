By: Kyle Kavanaugh/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team had one of their best offensive nights in the last 20 years shooting 64 percent from the floor, including 7-12 from three, to capture their tenth win of the season, 81-66, over North Texas.



Four Techsters reached double figures including Lotte Sant who had a career-high 17 on five made threes. Keiunna Walker reached 20-plus for the third straight game (23), Robyn Lee tied a season-high with 16, and Salma Bates added 12.



Both teams found an offensive rhythm in the first quarter trading baskets for most of the quarter until LA Tech (10-6, 3-3 C-USA) finished on an 11-0 run over the final 2:45 of the stanza to take a 25-17 lead.



A Mackenzie Wurm jumper gave Tech their largest lead of the half before North Texas (4-11, 1-4 C-USA) answered with back-to-back threes. Robyn Lee was able to stretch the lead back to eight, but an 8-2 Mean Green run over the next four minutes would bring North Texas back to within two. Each team would add two baskets over the final 1:39 holding Tech’s lead to two at the half (37-35).



In the third, Tech was able to string together another 11-0 run followed by a 9-0 over the final 3:26 of the period en route to a 26-9 quarter building a 19-point lead (63-44).



North Texas would not go away, starting the final quarter on a 13-5 run over the first 2:46 to cut their deficit to 11 (68-57), but a Bates three followed by a pair of free throws and Sant’s fifth three of the night pushed Tech’s lead back to 19 with 4:21 remaining (76-57).



Tech would empty their bench in the final minutes and coasted to the 14-point victory and marking win No. 599 for the program’s all-time in Ruston.



Tech finished the night tying a season-high 30 made field goals on 47 shots (.643), while North Texas hit 25-56 (.446) and 7-13 from three (.53.8). Tech is now 8-1 when scoring 70 or more and 9-1 when leading entering the fourth quarter.



LA Tech’s 35 bench points mark the second-most this season and their 38 points in the paint mark the seventh time this season to reach 30-plus.