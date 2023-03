WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Louisiana Tech Women’s basketball post-season run tips off Thursday Mar. 16th when the Lady Techsters travel to Fayetteville Arkansas to face the Razorbacks in the first round of the WNIT Tournament.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network Plus and more broadcast coverage through the La Tech Athletics App.