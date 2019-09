Former Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters great Teresa Weatherspoon has been hired as an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans. The news was first reported by ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski.

Weatherspoon played for Louisiana Tech from 1984-88. She led the team to a NCAA women’s basketball championship.

Weatherspoon was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1995, and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

She’ll join Swin Cash as the second female hire on New Orleans’ staff.