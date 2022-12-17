RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team opened their 2022-2023 Conference USA opener to University of Texas at El Paso, Sunday afternoon at the Thomas Assembly Center. After eight lead changes and six ties, the Lady Techsters was unable to hold the lead as they fall 62-54.
Lady Techsters drops Conference USA opener to UTEP Miners 62-54
