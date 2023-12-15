Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Tech Women’s Basketball Lady Techsters were in action Thursday night against Southern Methodist University Mustangs and tried end their eight-game losing streak since starting 2-0, but the Mustangs trampled the Lady Techsters 69-53.

The Lady Techsters gave away 18 turnovers and shot 31% for the game, while the Mustangs yielded three scorers in double figures led by Tiara Young with 19 points. After the game Louisiana Tech Women’s Basketball Coach Brooke Stoer said something needs to change.

“They’re tired of losing, we all are. It’s hard and it’s not fun. You got to keep them together and it’s like you got to turn around because we have a quick turnaround just like conference. You play Thursday and then a quick turnaround on Friday and play again Saturday, and we got to find a way to get a home win. We got to find a way to get a win period and it’s taking care of the basketball, good shot selection, communicating defensively and rebounding,” said Stoer.

The Lady Techsters have had their fair share of struggles coming out of halftime, against the Mustangs the team as a whole shot 10% from the field in the third quarter and Coach Stoer shared what she thinks is the biggest trend for the second half drop off in multiple games to begin the season.

Can’t score. Can’t score. We’ve had small lineups we’ve had big lineups. we tried multiple things and i don’t know maybe we don’t need to have a halftime. I’m not sure it’s not like there’s been a ton of adjustments and teams are doing something different. Just our execution and focus and our concentration. it’s got to change,” said Stoer.

Louisiana Tech plays their game at home against Alcorn State at 2 p.m. at Thomas Assembly Center.