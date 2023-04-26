RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Louisiana Tech Softball team continued to dominate in the circle from the pitching staff with Emma Hutchinson and Laren Menzina. The two Techsters combined for a season-high 10 strikeouts in Tuesday night shutout against Grambling State and defeating the Lady Tigers 3-0. La Tech increased its winning streak to seven games.
