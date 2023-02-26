WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lady Techsters basketball team battled No. 25 Middle Tennessee. La Tech erased a nine-point lead plus tied the game three times in the last 6 minutes.

Three Lady Techsters scored in double figures led by Keiunna Walker with 19 points and three rebounds. Anna Larr Roberson and Robyn Lee scored 14 each.

Later in the final 20 seconds after a foul gets drawn by Keiunna Walker. She makes both free throws to tie the game again at 59. Blue Raiders Kseniya Malashka pull-ups and drops the

jumper for the two-point lead with three seconds left.

La Tech takes one final shot attempt to force it into overtime but Middle Tennessee

with the block and holds on to win 61-59 and snap Louisiana Tech’s five-game

win streak with the heartbreak loss.

Gm 28 | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/lyGAyzNSFd — Lady Techsters (@LATechWBB) February 25, 2023

Up Next, The Lady Techsters finish off the last two games of the season on the road with

Florida International and Florida Atlantic next week. Thursday, March 2nd, and Saturday, March 5th.