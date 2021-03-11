Lady Jags blow past Alcorn, advance to SWAC Tournament Semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, AL. — The Southern Lady Jaguars defeated Alcorn State for the third straight time this season to advance to the SWAC Tournament Semifinals on Friday morning at Bartow Arena. Final score was 73-59

Battling back and forth in the first half the Lady Jaguars took a five point lead into the half. In the third quarter the Jags lead by as many as 15 points until the Lady Braves went on a nine-to-three run to cut the Lady Jags lead to eight. With 7:51 left in the game Tyeniesha Metcalf drains a long distance three-pointer for give SU a 20-point lead and take full control of the game.

Amani Mcwain led the SU with 18 points, three rebounds and five steals in thirty minutes of play. Genovea Johnson added 13 points along with three assists. Nakia Kincey finished with 10 points off shooting fifty percent from behind the arc. Tyeniesha Metcalf added 10 points four rebounds and six assists.

The Lady Jaguars defense forced the Lady Braves to 25 turnovers, picking up 32 points off turnovers. SU played all eleven players with nine landing in the scoring column. Southern shot 49 percent for the game (26-53) and 53 percent from behind the arc (7-13). SU shot 60 percent from the charity stripe finishing (14-23).

Kirdis Clark led the Lady Braves with 15 points along with two rebounds all in thirty-three minutes of play

UP NEXT

The Lady Jaguars will be back in action on Friday, March 12th in the SWAC Tournament Semifinals against Alabama State Hornets. Tipoff is slated for 11 AM and will be telivised on ESPN3.

(Release via Southern Athletics)