RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana Tech Volleyball opened their 2023 season inside the Thomas Assembly Center in an Exhibition match with Northwestern State.

On Sunday, La Tech fought back after going down two sets in the match. The Lady Bulldogs ended the game in a 2-2 draw.

Head Coach Amber McCray and company are entering a new season with 12 new members on the roster with five being transfers.

Coach McCray touched on the topics a few weeks back when finalizing the roster. She stated “These five transfers bring in some much-needed experience to a fairly young squad this season, and they add depth to literally every position.

The Bulldog Volleyball team opens its season this weekend in Jonesboro, Arkansas at the Arkansas State Invitational. Their matchup against the host Red Wolves on Aug.25 will be streamed on ESPN+