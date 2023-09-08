RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Tech Women’s Volleyball Team host Grambling State, Grambling State, and Lamar for the LA Tech Invitational Thursday Sept. 7, at the Thomas Assembly Center. Grambling State opened Day 1 with a match-up against Little Rock, the game went on for five sets and Little Rock came out on top with 3-2 final Thursday afternoon.

Grambling State Women’s Volleyball vs. Little Rock at the Louisiana Tech Volleyball Invitational (Photo by Dominique Williams)

“Anytime we get a house you know that’s exciting for a chance for us to be in front of our home crowd.” said Louisiana Tech Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Amber McCray, “Just to bring Volleyball and all the teams to Ruston I think it’s really big for our program.”

Lady Techsters Carla Esquer and Laurent Albrecht posted double-doubles along with Jailen Hurley, and Ashley Taylor combined for 45 out of 48 Kills for Louisiana Tech. However, the Bulldogs couldn’t pull it out against Little Rock, falling 3-1 to open the LA Tech Invitational Thursday night.

“At the end of the day, Carla just has to stay aggressive! She keeps swinging the way that she is capable of swinging, she passed well against a team that was serving well against us tonight. I thought she stepped up and made some great plays, I think if we can continue to get her going and continue to get her more and more confident that’s only going to help us in the long run, says McCray.”

Louisiana Tech’s Carla Esquer mid play vs. Little Rock at the Louisiana Tech Volleyball Invitational (Photo by Darnell James)

Other Notables mentioned by LaTechSports.com:

Albrecht finished with 18 assists and 12 digs, her fourth double-double of the season. Albrecht also finished with four aces.

LA Tech added 12 more aces, giving them 57 through the first seven games, an average of 2.1 aces per set.

Esquer was the other Bulldogs to finish with a double-double, 10 kills and 11 digs.

McKenzie Johnson finished with 19 digs, giving her 111 on the year and 974 in her career.

Krohn finished with a career-high 25 assists.

Grambling State Women’s Volleyball vs. Little Rock at the Louisiana Tech Volleyball Invitational (Photo by Dominique Williams)



Next on the schedule The Louisiana Tech Invitational continues Friday, with the Bulldogs hosting Grambling with the first serve scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.



