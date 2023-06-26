Ruston, La (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Softball strengthened their roster Monday evening with a signing that is bound to fill Dr. Billy Bundrick Field with a few more smiles next spring.

The Lady Techsters signed shortstop Nicole Hammoude after she entered the transfer portal from thE University of California, Berkeley. she spent fours playing for the Golden Bears, and LA Tech Softball Head Coach Josh Taylor is already looking forward to the talent Hammoude bring to the table.

“Being able to watch Nicole from a young age, she brings a great glove and explosive bat to our roster. We are excited to welcome her to Ruston and believe she will have an immediate impact on our program, said Taylor.

Hammoude sat out last season but has made forty-two appearances and eighteen starts in her time at Cal. One of her best performances came in 2021 against Santa Clara when she walked, doubled and scored two runs. She also found success off the field making the PAC-12 academic honor roll. Hammoude is a born and raised California native, but the choice to leave home and choose LA Tech as her next stop seemed to be an easy transition once she landed in Ruston.

“I knew that I would have a family away from home and be able to continue going to a school with great academics while still being able to compete at a high level. I am excited to be apart of the program”, said Hammoude.

The Lady Techsters finished the regular season with a record of 32-23 before being knocked out in the C-USA Tournament, but coaching is hoping that the former three-time first-team All-League selection will boost their chances to higher heights next year.