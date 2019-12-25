Who will be Miami’s starting quarterback, when facing Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl on Thursday?

Louisiana Tech is two days away from facing Miami in Thursday’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

There’s no question J’Mar Smith will be the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. However, there’s still confusion from the Hurricane’s sideline.

Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams has been the primary starter this season.

But, he was yanked after throwing three interceptions in the team’s loss to Virginia Tech.

After three games on the bench, Williams returned, but soon struggled again down the stretch.

“We’re still going to look at one more practice, ” says Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz. “Got one more day to get on the grass and see who gives us the best chance to win … All of that will be earned by the performance [Tuesday at practice]. And, we’ll put our plan to give us the best chance to win on Thursday.”

Kickoff for Louisiana Tech and Miami in the Independence Bowl is slated for Thursday at 3:00.