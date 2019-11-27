Who will be Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback versus UTSA on Saturday?

Louisiana Tech is forced to deal with a big question, ahead of Saturday’s home finale versus UTSA. Who will be the starting quarterback?

J’Mar Smith, who was previously ruled “unavailable” the past two weeks, is eligible to return.

Redshirt Freshman quarterback Aaron Allen played in both of the team’s losses to UAB and Marshall. Allen combined to throw for 334 yards, with two touchdowns passing.

Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz provided an answer on Tuesday.

“I mean, we haven’t even practiced yet, ” says Holtz. “Right now, when I look at it, J’Mar might go out and throw every ball in the dirt for two days. Now, coming out all of those players are available, we’re going to put the best players available on the field that are going to give us the best chance to win.”