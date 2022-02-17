By: Kane McGuire/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON – In a game that had eight ties and 14 lead changes, Louisiana Tech’s miscues on the offensive end were too much to overcome as they fell, 63-60, to UTEP on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.



It was an off night for LA Tech (18-7, 9-4 C-USA) in its home building, committing 16 turnovers, making just five three-pointers and missing 14 free throws.



Despite it all, the Bulldogs still had a chance to grind out a victory. Kenneth Lofton, Jr. helped spark things with a two-handed slam and a made layup despite the foul, giving LA Tech a 50-47 advantage with five minutes to play.



The team extended their lead slightly with a pair of made free throws by Amorie Archibald to go up four at 53-49 with three minutes left. However, UTEP (15-10, 8-5 C-USA) responded with a 9-0 run – five straight from Souley Boum – to build a 5-point advantage (largest of the game) with 30 seconds to go.



Cobe Williams made seven straight points, including a desperation banked-in three, to give the Bulldogs a chance down three, but Keaston Willis’ attempt at a three to force overtime came up just short.



LA Tech shot a season-low 33.9 percent from the field (19-56). They did get to the foul line 31 times (second most this season), but were only able to cash in on 17 of those. Williams finished with a team-high 19 points while Lofton, Jr. posted his 15th double-double of the season with 12 points and 16 rebounds.



The Miners sank only four threes and made just 13 free throws, but they got just enough points elsewhere, going 23-of-58 from the field for 39.7 percent. Boum finished with a game-high 28 points to go along with 12 boards.