The Mailman Delivers: With help from friends and family, Karl Malone gives back to the community during a time of need

Karl Malone, nicknamed “The Mailman”, previously delivered on the basketball court. Now, he’s doing the same during a much needed time.

“I can’t even tell you how the community has been.”

There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about. It turns out in Farmerville, they care about each other.

“It’s been a long time since my heart has been this full, with everyone supporting, because we’re hurting, ” says NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone.

Recently, Malone, a Louisiana Tech legend donated up to 80,000 pounds of food to anyone and everyone in Union Parish. “The Mailman” delivered during a time of much uncertainty.

“[Doesn’t] really matter, the pandemic, what your bank account says, your house, all of us are hurting, ” Malone continues.

Malone’s heart of giving has proved to be genetic, having been passed down in his family.

“You have to know my mom, and my grandpa, ” says Malone. “I used to get mad at my mom. We used to buy the 4-H cows in El Dorado, at the fair. And, before I would have it processed, my mom had given half of it away, when I was a little boy. I’m out here to say whatever you can do, we all can do a little. If you’re not going to help us, don’t hurt us either. You can lead, follow, or get the hell out of the way.”

“People who know him athletically, know him to be someone who’s very competitive, ” says Johnny Dollar, Karl’s business manager. “[He’s] just an athletic giant. But, he has a great heart to match that, and a giving heart.”

Of course, the act of love is nothing without the dozens of helpers who are reaching out to touch the lives of thousands, on a warm morning.

“When they say ‘God bless’, it goes both ways, ” says Malone. “We’ve been telling everybody, all of the volunteers we have a ton of them, we work for smiles. And, it’s amazing. But, what’s really interesting, we get so caught up what’s going on in D.C., in this and that. What can we do in our community?”

For years, Karl Malone has impacted the game of basketball. In return, seeing people come together as one, leaves an affect on “The Mailman.”

“It makes me feel like when it’s my time, and it’s going to be all of our time, ” Malone says. “And, whatever the other side is, we pass onto, everything is in good hands. We always say, ‘Thank God.’ This is his work.”