The Independence Bowl is the last time a few Northeast Louisiana Bulldogs will put on a Tech uniform

We’re in the middle of “bowl season”. For the sixth straight year, Louisiana Tech is a part of it.

The Bulldogs are beginning prep for Miami for Thursday’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

For a few seniors, from Northeast Louisiana, this is the final time to shine in a Tech uniform.

“It’s sad, but it’s bittersweet, ” says Isaiah Graham, Louisiana Tech wide receiver, and Bastrop alum. Going out with the seniors one last time, I’m excited to have this bowl game right at home in Shreveport. Lot of fans get to support us.”

“A lot, a lot, ” says Courtney Wallace, Louisiana Tech defensive lineman, and Neville alum. “It’s my last game. It’s probably the closest team I’ve been a part of outside of the year I wasn’t hurt. I mean, it’s going to be a lot of emotion.”